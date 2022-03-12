Razor Network (RAZOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $195,191.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $195,191.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008126 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

