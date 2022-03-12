RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

