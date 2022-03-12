REAL Price Hits $0.20 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105452 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

