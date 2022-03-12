Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Realogy worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NYSE RLGY opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.