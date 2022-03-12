REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the February 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.
RNWEF stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.