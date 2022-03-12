REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the February 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

RNWEF stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.