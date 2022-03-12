RED (RED) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, RED has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $376,868.84 and approximately $11,885.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00273289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.