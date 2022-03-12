Redd (RDD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.67 or 0.99873452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00070297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00267678 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.