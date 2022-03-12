RedFOX Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00387643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00099198 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

