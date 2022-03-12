Reef Reaches Market Cap of $151.33 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Reef has a market capitalization of $151.33 million and $12.58 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033774 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.