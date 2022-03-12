Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in February

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 13th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.7 days.
Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.82.
