renDOGE Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. renDOGE has a market cap of $316,772.04 and approximately $12,319.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.