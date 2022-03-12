Rennova Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 16th (OTCMKTS:RNVA)

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, March 16th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

