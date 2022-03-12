REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $186,480.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $186,480.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

