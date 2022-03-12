Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (AMRN, ANAB, CETX, CWCO, GAIA, LIVN, NX, SHI, VBLT, VCRA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 12th:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

