Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 12th (A, AMRX, ATOS, AVGO, BBSI, HCA, HCM, HP, HWC, IPI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 12th:
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
