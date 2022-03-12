Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 12th (A, AMRX, ATOS, AVGO, BBSI, HCA, HCM, HP, HWC, IPI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 12th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

