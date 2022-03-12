Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.93

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.93 and traded as high as C$17.92. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 146,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.01.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9299999 EPS for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

