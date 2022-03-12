Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.76% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $37,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $41,660,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 484,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

