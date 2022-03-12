Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Revance Therapeutics worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

RVNC opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

