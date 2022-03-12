Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $140,517,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after buying an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $101.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.