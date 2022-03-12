Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

