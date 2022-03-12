Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $232.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

