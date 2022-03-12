Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,702.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $48,702.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

