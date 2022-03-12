RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.36

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.36 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). RM shares last traded at GBX 156.75 ($2.05), with a volume of 19,073 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from RM’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RM’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

