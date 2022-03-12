Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Rogers worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $273.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.96. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $172.84 and a 1-year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Rogers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

