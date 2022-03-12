Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the February 13th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.