Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the February 13th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
