ROOBEE Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00223746 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

