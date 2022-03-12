Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 46,235 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $16.60 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.