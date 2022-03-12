Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating) by 251.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.07% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of MVV opened at $57.23 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.