Royal Bank of Canada Buys 54,881 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,004,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 530,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 397,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

