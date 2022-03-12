Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.85 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $880.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.94.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

