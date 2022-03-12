Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

