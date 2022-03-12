Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $137.18 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.40.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.