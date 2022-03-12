Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,312 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $56,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $303.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.49 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

