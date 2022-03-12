Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 217,350 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of KB Financial Group worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 141,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.