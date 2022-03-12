Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,191 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

