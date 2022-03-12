Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

