Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $57,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.77 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

