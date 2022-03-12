Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $65,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

