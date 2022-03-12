Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

