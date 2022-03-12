Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of FactSet Research Systems worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $407.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

