Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.