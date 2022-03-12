Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.05 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,703,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $559.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $593.36 and its 200 day moving average is $668.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

