Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.34 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $381.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

