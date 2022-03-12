Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.74 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

