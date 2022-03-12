Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.05 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $40,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.46 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

