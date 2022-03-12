Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.28 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $272.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

