Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.67 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $512.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 449.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

