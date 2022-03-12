Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $49.16 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AME stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.