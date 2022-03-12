Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $52.08 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 889,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,163 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.14 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

