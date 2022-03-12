Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.23 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

NYSE LIN opened at $280.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.70 and a 200-day moving average of $316.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

